834,444 Shares in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Purchased by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 834,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,997,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.11% of Truist Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TFC. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $3,326,227,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $1,698,203,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $734,890,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $719,424,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $463,245,000. 71.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $266,260.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Shares of TFC traded down $6.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.51. 15,081,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,437,652. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $33.89 and a 1-year high of $56.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.16 and a 200 day moving average of $53.09.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.19%.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

