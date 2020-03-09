$936.85 Million in Sales Expected for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) will report sales of $936.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Brinker International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $932.23 million and the highest estimate coming in at $940.96 million. Brinker International reported sales of $839.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full-year sales of $3.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.47 billion to $3.53 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $869.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Brinker International in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.95.

In related news, EVP Kelly C. Baltes acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $33,950.00. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts acquired 4,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $153,237.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,444,320.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 7,925 shares of company stock valued at $272,363 over the last 90 days. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in Brinker International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 14,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Brinker International by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in Brinker International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Brinker International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,590 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Brinker International by 190.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period.

NYSE EAT opened at $30.31 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.45. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $29.30 and a fifty-two week high of $47.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Brinker International’s payout ratio is 38.68%.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

