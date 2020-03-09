9,900 Shares in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Bought by Farley Capital L.P.

Farley Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000. Celanese accounts for about 1.2% of Farley Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Celanese by 162.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. 95.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Celanese from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Celanese from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Celanese to and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered Celanese from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Celanese from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.71.

NYSE CE opened at $86.38 on Monday. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $88.07 and a one year high of $128.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.03 and a 200 day moving average of $117.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). Celanese had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.02%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

