ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Purchased by Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,994 shares during the quarter. ABB makes up about 1.7% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in ABB were worth $10,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ABB by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in ABB by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc. raised its holdings in ABB by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 19,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ABB by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. 4.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ABB from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

NYSE ABB traded down $2.03 on Monday, hitting $18.99. 517,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,169,325. ABB Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $25.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.09.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 5.14%. ABB’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

