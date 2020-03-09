AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Holdings Decreased by Hourglass Capital LLC

Hourglass Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 1.7% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 8,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.83.

In other news, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.69. 5,477,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,981,572. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.66 and a 52 week high of $97.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.96. The company has a market cap of $134.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

