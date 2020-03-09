Abcam Plc Plans Dividend of GBX 3.55 (LON:ABC)

Abcam Plc (LON:ABC) declared a dividend on Monday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.55 ($0.05) per share on Friday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

ABC traded down GBX 99 ($1.30) on Monday, hitting GBX 1,157 ($15.22). The company had a trading volume of 817,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,233. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,314.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,264.40. Abcam has a 12-month low of GBX 1,058 ($13.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,523 ($20.03). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.07.

In other Abcam news, insider Jonathan Simon Milner sold 1,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,412 ($18.57), for a total value of £15,532,000 ($20,431,465.40).

Several research firms have issued reports on ABC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Abcam from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Monday. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Panmure Gordon downgraded Abcam to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,310.80 ($17.24).

Abcam Company Profile

Abcam plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes research-grade antibodies and associated protein research tools worldwide. The company primarily offers primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA, matched antibody pairs and multiplex immunoassays; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex miRNA assays.

