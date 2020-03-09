Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.66) Per Share (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 4th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now expects that the apparel retailer will earn ($0.66) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.44). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Monday, February 24th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.91.

NYSE:ANF opened at $11.30 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.05 and its 200-day moving average is $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.55. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $30.63. The firm has a market cap of $732.27 million, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s payout ratio is presently 109.59%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 175.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,029 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 471.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,083 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,493 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,183 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at $178,000.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.