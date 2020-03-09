Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.91.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $11.30 on Monday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $30.63. The stock has a market cap of $732.27 million, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Abercrombie & Fitch’s payout ratio is 109.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,183 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 175.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,029 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 66,177 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 48,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

