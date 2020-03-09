ACE (TokenStars) (ACE) Price Down 12% This Week

ACE (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:ACE) traded down 16.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. ACE (TokenStars) has a total market capitalization of $64,434.00 and approximately $1,975.00 worth of ACE (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ACE (TokenStars) token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ACE (TokenStars) has traded down 12% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ACE (TokenStars) Token Profile

ACE (TokenStars)’s genesis date was August 1st, 2017. ACE (TokenStars)’s total supply is 14,476,036 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,095,419 tokens. The Reddit community for ACE (TokenStars) is /r/TokenStars and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ACE (TokenStars)’s official website is tokenstars.com/en/ace. ACE (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @TokenStars.

ACE (TokenStars) Token Trading

ACE (TokenStars) can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx.

