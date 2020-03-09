AceD (ACED) Trading Up 85.4% This Week

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 9th. One AceD coin can now be purchased for $0.0118 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. AceD has a market cap of $127,186.00 and approximately $57.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AceD has traded 85.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AceD alerts:

Axe (AXE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005899 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001494 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD Coin Profile

ACED is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 10,828,736 coins and its circulating supply is 10,808,922 coins. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com. The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin.

AceD Coin Trading

AceD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AceD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AceD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.