ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 65.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 195,985 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.43% of ACI Worldwide worth $18,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 121,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 33,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,638,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 12,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 123,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 62,200 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ACIW shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Stephens lowered ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ACI Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

Shares of ACIW stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.76. The company had a trading volume of 78,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.87 and a 200-day moving average of $33.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.93 and a beta of 1.43. ACI Worldwide Inc has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $39.37.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.09). ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $399.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. ACI Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

