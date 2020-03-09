ACK Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

ACK Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 421,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 18,600 shares during the period. Transcat makes up about 2.3% of ACK Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. ACK Asset Management LLC owned approximately 5.71% of Transcat worth $7,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Transcat by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Transcat by 305.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Transcat by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Transcat by 21.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Transcat by 6.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,504 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

TRNS traded down $1.77 on Monday, hitting $29.46. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,464. The company has a market cap of $227.61 million, a PE ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.83. Transcat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.66 and a 12-month high of $34.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.21.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Transcat had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $43.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TRNS. Zacks Investment Research cut Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. ValuEngine raised Transcat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Transcat in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Transcat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

In other Transcat news, Director Carl E. Sassano sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $199,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,839.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

