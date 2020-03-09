ACK Asset Management LLC Sells 47,000 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

ACK Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 389,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47,000 shares during the period. EnerSys comprises 7.2% of ACK Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. ACK Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.92% of EnerSys worth $24,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after buying an additional 6,105 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 316,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,704,000 after buying an additional 58,815 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 168.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 56,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 35,206 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Shares of ENS traded down $6.01 on Monday, hitting $54.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,911. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.66. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $53.56 and a fifty-two week high of $78.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.60.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). EnerSys had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $763.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. EnerSys’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that EnerSys will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENS shares. Sidoti boosted their target price on EnerSys from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet lowered EnerSys from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EnerSys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.