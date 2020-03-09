ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.57.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ACMR shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine cut ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of ACM Research in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura boosted their price target on ACM Research from $33.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ACM Research from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

NASDAQ ACMR opened at $32.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.52 and its 200 day moving average is $21.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ACM Research has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $51.20. The stock has a market cap of $576.42 million, a PE ratio of 35.20 and a beta of -0.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACMR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 671.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 222.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. 18.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

