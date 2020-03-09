ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) Trading 248.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0315 or 0.00000346 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, BiteBTC and IDCM. During the last week, ADAMANT Messenger has traded 248.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. ADAMANT Messenger has a total market capitalization of $2.64 million and $16.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00041605 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000167 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Profile

ADAMANT Messenger is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger’s total supply is 103,850,269 coins and its circulating supply is 83,708,259 coins. The official website for ADAMANT Messenger is adamant.im. ADAMANT Messenger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ADAMANT Messenger

ADAMANT Messenger can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Bit-Z and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ADAMANT Messenger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ADAMANT Messenger using one of the exchanges listed above.

