Adams Wealth Management Acquires New Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 1.1% of Adams Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 61,514 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 355,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $846,000. Sciencast Management LP raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,610 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. 76.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Cowen lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 33,932 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,879,808.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 66,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,662,356.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 28,729 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total value of $2,427,887.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557,603.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,223 shares of company stock worth $6,181,347. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.03. The company had a trading volume of 813,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,937,881. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.60. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.03 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The stock has a market cap of $90.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

