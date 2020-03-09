Adams Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 202,975 Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL)

Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 202,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,102,000. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 6.0% of Adams Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLQL. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 31.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares in the last quarter.

Get Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:FLQL traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.15. The stock had a trading volume of 50,785 shares. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.40 and a 1 year high of $30.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.98.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLQL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.