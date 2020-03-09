Adams Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 30,149 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.0% of Adams Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 155,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,080,000 after acquiring an additional 40,188 shares in the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 179,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,039,000 after acquiring an additional 21,990 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 204,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,997,000 after acquiring an additional 24,560 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 93,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamel Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 33,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Standpoint Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.36.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,119,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,664,582. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.30. The stock has a market cap of $196.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.53 and a 1-year high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

