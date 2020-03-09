Adams Wealth Management Invests $1.07 Million in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW traded down $7.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $177.56. 31,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,156. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.24. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $164.86 and a fifty-two week high of $211.15.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

