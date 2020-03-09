Adams Wealth Management Invests $1.14 Million in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,043,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,610,000 after buying an additional 69,801 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,958,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,850,000 after purchasing an additional 84,853 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,982,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,220,000 after purchasing an additional 87,821 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,816,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,518,000 after acquiring an additional 131,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,671,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,431,000 after acquiring an additional 167,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EMR. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.08.

In related news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $532,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,997,010.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $6.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.94. The stock had a trading volume of 618,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,621,024. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.36. The stock has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $55.98 and a 12 month high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.20%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

