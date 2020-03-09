Adams Wealth Management Invests $1.26 Million in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,000. Valero Energy makes up 1.1% of Adams Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 102.5% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

NYSE VLO traded down $2.36 on Monday, reaching $60.74. The stock had a trading volume of 5,363,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,845,239. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $58.22 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The company has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.57.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $27.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.39 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.