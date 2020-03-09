Adams Wealth Management Invests $1.82 Million in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,000. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF makes up 1.5% of Adams Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Adams Wealth Management owned about 0.08% of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,702,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,972,000 after acquiring an additional 10,155 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,495,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 8,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,051 shares during the last quarter.

ONEQ stock traded down $15.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $319.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,962. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $286.77 and a 52 week high of $383.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.07.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

