Adams Wealth Management Makes New $1.29 Million Investment in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000. Extra Space Storage accounts for 1.1% of Adams Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 753.3% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total value of $262,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,145,861.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO James Overturf sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.84, for a total transaction of $46,129.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 62,569 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,733.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,596 shares of company stock worth $10,746,582. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

EXR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.14.

EXR traded down $3.05 on Monday, hitting $106.97. The company had a trading volume of 31,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,343. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.18. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.31 and a 1 year high of $124.46.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.43). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.48%. The firm had revenue of $288.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

