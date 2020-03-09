Adams Wealth Management Makes New $1.51 Million Investment in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,625 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,000. Mcdonald’s accounts for 1.3% of Adams Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,345,151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $661,036,000 after purchasing an additional 16,215 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271,313 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $646,444,000 after buying an additional 31,862 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,852,259 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $563,635,000 after buying an additional 55,210 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,762,545 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $593,146,000 after buying an additional 10,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,454,215 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $287,367,000 after buying an additional 112,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $8.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $190.70. The company had a trading volume of 305,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,815,633. The business’s 50-day moving average is $211.32 and its 200 day moving average is $205.72. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $178.27 and a 52 week high of $221.93. The company has a market cap of $147.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.48.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up previously from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Mcdonald’s from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.82.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

