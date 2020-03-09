Adams Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT)

Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 36,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000. Blackstone Mortgage Trust comprises 1.1% of Adams Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BXMT. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 695.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 44.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BXMT. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.50 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.70.

In other news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $27,665.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,757.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,295 shares of company stock valued at $50,390 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXMT traded down $1.13 on Monday, reaching $35.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,480. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $40.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.55 and a 200-day moving average of $36.81.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.60% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $109.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

