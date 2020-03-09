Adams Wealth Management Makes New Investment in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 1.6% of Adams Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,144,000. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,081,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 26.8% in the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 72.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $4.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,173,905 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.17.

