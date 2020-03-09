Adams Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 18,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000. Realty Income comprises approximately 1.1% of Adams Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of O. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Realty Income by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

O traded down $1.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.82. 155,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,101,217. The stock has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.22. Realty Income Corp has a fifty-two week low of $66.21 and a fifty-two week high of $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.45.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.44). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 29.26%. The company had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corp will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.2325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 84.04%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on O. Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James upgraded Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Edward Jones upgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.58.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.