Adams Wealth Management Purchases New Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Adams Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $15.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $283.48. 479,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,035,474. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $274.10 and a one year high of $340.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $327.18 and its 200 day moving average is $312.61.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

