Adams Wealth Management Purchases New Shares in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 383.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America in the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PKG traded down $4.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.13. 27,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,033. Packaging Corp Of America has a 1-year low of $87.85 and a 1-year high of $114.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.42.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Packaging Corp Of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Packaging Corp Of America will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio is 41.31%.

In related news, Director Robert C. Lyons purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.88 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at $887,808.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PKG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BNP Paribas began coverage on Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Argus downgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Packaging Corp Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Packaging Corp Of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.64.

Packaging Corp Of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

