Adams Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 18,755 Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Adams Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Adams Wealth Management owned 0.07% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 49,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839 shares during the period.

Shares of PDP stock traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.19. The stock had a trading volume of 6,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,627. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.48. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $53.82 and a 52-week high of $70.63.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

