Adams Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 8,599 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $13.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.23. The stock had a trading volume of 13,956,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,286,195. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.71. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $90.11 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.65 billion, a PE ratio of 54.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.69.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

