Adams Wealth Management Takes $1.29 Million Position in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000. WP Carey accounts for approximately 1.1% of Adams Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WP Carey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Retirement Network purchased a new position in WP Carey in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in WP Carey in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in WP Carey by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in WP Carey in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other WP Carey news, Director Robert J. Flanagan acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.29 per share, for a total transaction of $82,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,161.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.50 per share, for a total transaction of $185,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,878 shares in the company, valued at $875,679. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WPC traded down $3.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.45. 28,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,301. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 44.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.50. WP Carey Inc has a fifty-two week low of $74.33 and a fifty-two week high of $93.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.57.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $311.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.57 million. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 24.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that WP Carey Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded WP Carey from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on WP Carey from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

