Adams Wealth Management Takes $2.59 Million Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,000. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Adams Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJJ. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 23,554 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 30,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000.

NYSEARCA IJJ traded down $11.33 on Monday, reaching $132.29. 14,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,438. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $140.54 and a 12 month high of $173.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.27.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

