Adams Wealth Management Takes $5.62 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK)

Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 235,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,624,000. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of Adams Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Adams Wealth Management owned approximately 0.49% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of BSJK stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.34. 221,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,791. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.83 and its 200-day moving average is $23.90. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.59 and a fifty-two week high of $24.23.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.