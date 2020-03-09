Adams Wealth Management Takes $7.18 Million Position in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 58,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,182,000. ProShares Ultra QQQ makes up about 6.1% of Adams Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Adams Wealth Management owned approximately 0.31% of ProShares Ultra QQQ as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QLD. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 43,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 42,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 36,259.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 36,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 36,259 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 36,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the third quarter worth approximately $2,895,000.

QLD stock traded down $9.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $104.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,372. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.94. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 12 month low of $78.84 and a 12 month high of $151.04.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Profile

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

