Adams Wealth Management Takes $8.23 Million Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 136,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,231,000. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for about 6.9% of Adams Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Adams Wealth Management owned approximately 0.16% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 150.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 358.3% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.85. The company had a trading volume of 57,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,367. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.13. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.97 and a 1-year high of $60.24.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%.

