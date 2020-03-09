Adams Wealth Management Takes Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,741 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,000. Intel accounts for about 1.2% of Adams Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $8,724,000. Soros Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,532,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Intel by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 159,355 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 159,413 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 122,382 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,325,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares during the period. 65.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $3.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.11. 24,589,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,715,512. The company has a market capitalization of $243.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $757,090.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $496,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,066. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,710,276 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.48.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.