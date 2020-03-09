Adams Wealth Management Takes Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 2.8% of Adams Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 10,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 70,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,883,000. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $3,226,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,960,000. 40.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $8.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $199.91. 5,892,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,648,588. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $169.27 and a one year high of $237.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $223.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.04.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

