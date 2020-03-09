Adams Wealth Management Takes Position in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,967 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 346.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 195.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 482.2% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 850 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 241.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 848 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ STX traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,512,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,897,366. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.54. Seagate Technology PLC has a 1-year low of $41.63 and a 1-year high of $64.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Seagate Technology PLC will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 53.94%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.29.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $295,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $136,054.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,612 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,720. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

