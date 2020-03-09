Adams Wealth Management Takes Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 53,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,000. Wells Fargo & Co comprises approximately 2.4% of Adams Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 71,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 93.8% in the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 81,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 39,251 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 32.7% in the third quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 430,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,689,000 after purchasing an additional 106,010 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 64.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 22,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 779.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 148,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 131,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WFC traded down $3.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.53. 17,917,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,408,096. The company has a market capitalization of $159.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $36.33 and a 12-month high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.48.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

