Adelphoi (ADL) Price Reaches $0.0081

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Adelphoi has a market cap of $168,226.00 and $168.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adelphoi token can currently be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and Livecoin. In the last week, Adelphoi has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Adelphoi Profile

Adelphoi’s launch date was December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. Adelphoi’s official message board is medium.com/adel. Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Adelphoi is adel.io. The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Adelphoi Token Trading

Adelphoi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adelphoi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adelphoi using one of the exchanges listed above.

