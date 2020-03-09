Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 12,398 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 277,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,398 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $20,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NOBL. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 292.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NOBL opened at $68.37 on Monday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.12.

