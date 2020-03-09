Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 16,392 Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 658,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,392 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.14% of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF worth $24,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $71,310,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,137,000. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,259,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,344,000 after purchasing an additional 499,872 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,277,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,382,000 after purchasing an additional 498,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 225.4% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 372,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,007,000 after purchasing an additional 258,115 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF opened at $36.36 on Monday. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $38.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.80 and its 200 day moving average is $37.48.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

