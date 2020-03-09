Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 21,747 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 291,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,747 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $15,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 28.9% in the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 117,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 26,276 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 222,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,959,000 after purchasing an additional 15,022 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $4,978,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 459,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,662,000 after acquiring an additional 13,604 shares during the last quarter.

IGSB stock opened at $54.46 on Monday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $52.26 and a twelve month high of $54.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.74.

