Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 411,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,740 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $20,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPST. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $208,000.

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.49.

