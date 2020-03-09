Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,844 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,494 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $16,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 14,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its position in salesforce.com by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,650 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cfra upgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on salesforce.com from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Cross Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.97.

salesforce.com stock opened at $164.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 820.44, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.79. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $137.87 and a 52 week high of $195.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $1,932,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.97, for a total value of $97,321.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,710,589.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 432,040 shares of company stock valued at $75,858,848 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

