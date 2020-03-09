Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,348 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $21,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SO. State Street Corp lifted its position in Southern by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,215,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,644,596,000 after buying an additional 2,944,110 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in Southern by 126.5% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,704,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,047,000 after buying an additional 1,510,340 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Southern by 32.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,409,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,348,000 after buying an additional 1,086,610 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Southern in the third quarter worth $53,915,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,436,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,499,000 after purchasing an additional 343,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $3,966,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 2,066,499 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $130,168,772.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,236,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,864,899.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,219,326 shares of company stock worth $140,078,535 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cfra lifted their target price on Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Southern from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.04.

NYSE:SO opened at $66.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.07. The company has a market cap of $71.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.38. Southern Co has a twelve month low of $50.17 and a twelve month high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Southern’s payout ratio is 79.74%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

