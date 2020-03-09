Advisor Group Inc. Buys 11,984 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 446,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,984 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.65% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $24,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMLV. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 657,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,384,000 after buying an additional 56,104 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,333,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,562,000 after buying an additional 996,993 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 4,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

XMLV opened at $50.02 on Monday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.27 and a fifty-two week high of $55.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.69 and a 200-day moving average of $53.03.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.