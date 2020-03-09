Advisor Group Inc. Buys 20,248 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 304,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,248 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $26,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in AbbVie by 8,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 71.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AbbVie from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.83.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $88.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $134.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.66 and a 12 month high of $97.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

