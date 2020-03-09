Advisor Group Inc. Cuts Stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 686,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,897 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc. owned about 1.19% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $22,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FDL. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 569.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period.

FDL opened at $27.74 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.39. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52-week low of $26.73 and a 52-week high of $32.77.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

